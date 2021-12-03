Crane (NYSE:CR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.