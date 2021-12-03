Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASZ. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $4,865,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 485,145 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 25.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASZ opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

