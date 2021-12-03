Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 31,795 VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VolitionRx by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VolitionRx by 722.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 216,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis reduced their price objective on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.20 on Friday. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $171.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.74.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

