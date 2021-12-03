Credit Suisse AG Invests $113,000 in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -1.56. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

