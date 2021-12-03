Credit Suisse AG Invests $30,000 in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 433.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 236,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 973.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 618,176 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQMS opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

