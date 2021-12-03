Credit Suisse AG Invests $93,000 in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,204,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Italk Inc has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Italk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TALK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Italk Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

