Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHX opened at $5.34 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $264.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

