Credit Suisse AG Sells 130,322 Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130,322 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in QIWI were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QIWI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QIWI by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QIWI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in QIWI by 843.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in QIWI by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QIWI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIWI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIWI plc has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $535.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is 52.58%.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

