Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,660 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 13.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth $283,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $3.64 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). Equities analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

