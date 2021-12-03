Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,627 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,738 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 642,921 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,907,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 84,163 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 230,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 65,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPH opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $938.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.