Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DHY opened at $2.48 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $2.57.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
