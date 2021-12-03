Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DHY opened at $2.48 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,690 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,441 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 657,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 61,768 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.