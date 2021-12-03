Critical Comparison: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Private Bancorp of America and Banco Macro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Macro 0 2 0 0 2.00

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Banco Macro has a consensus price target of $17.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Banco Macro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco Macro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.43 $10.71 million $3.23 8.36 Banco Macro $2.55 billion 0.37 $371.39 million $3.17 4.61

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 25.59% N/A N/A Banco Macro 9.05% 10.33% 2.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Banco Macro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

