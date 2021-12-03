Critical Review: Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) vs. Its Competitors

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ocean Power Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million -$14.76 million -4.35 Ocean Power Technologies Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.94

Ocean Power Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies. Ocean Power Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,105.05% -23.12% -21.49% Ocean Power Technologies Competitors -12.08% 8.15% 2.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies Competitors 890 4157 3506 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Ocean Power Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocean Power Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ocean Power Technologies rivals beat Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

