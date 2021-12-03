CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,175,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,160,750.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $1,331,650.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $209.35 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.54 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.45 and its 200-day moving average is $251.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.79.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

