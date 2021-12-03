CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,175,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,160,750.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $1,331,650.00.
CrowdStrike stock opened at $209.35 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.54 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.45 and its 200-day moving average is $251.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.79.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
