CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $309.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.79.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.80. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $155.54 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

