Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $107.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. Crown has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

