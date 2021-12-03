Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,272 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in LKQ by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 128,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in LKQ by 3,855.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

