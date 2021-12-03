Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $567,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $157.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.18 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

