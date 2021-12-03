Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $567,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TEL opened at $157.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.18 and a twelve month high of $166.44.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.
In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
