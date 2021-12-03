Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $567,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,439,000 after purchasing an additional 898,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

