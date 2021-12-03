Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $7.80 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 3.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.