Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 101 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.09% of Dorman Products worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $113.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.22 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.