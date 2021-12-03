Csenge Advisory Group Buys 956 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $476.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.