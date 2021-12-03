Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.29 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $310.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.