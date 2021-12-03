Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.3% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $74,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 318,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,733,000 after buying an additional 167,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $389.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

