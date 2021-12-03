Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 4,043 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $459.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

