CubeSmart Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CubeSmart in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

CUBE opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 501,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $341,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,128,000 after buying an additional 123,765 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

