CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

