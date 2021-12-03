CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Truist Securities

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

CUBE opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

