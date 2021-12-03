CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.56.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.