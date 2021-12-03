Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Solar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,432 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,797,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $102.04 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

