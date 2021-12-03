Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 4,103.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLMD. Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLMD opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

