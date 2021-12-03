Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $44,000 in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCF. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $680.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

