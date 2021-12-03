Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 29,377 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 29,377 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

NYSE:AXP opened at $156.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.74 and its 200-day moving average is $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

