Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Culp has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Culp has a payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Culp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of CULP opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

