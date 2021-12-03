Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 1,068,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

