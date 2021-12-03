CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report sales of $26.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.21 million and the lowest is $25.91 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $121.37 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $129.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 607,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,816. The firm has a market cap of $347.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.45. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.