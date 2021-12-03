CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 12.3%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s stock price dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $149.85 and last traded at $149.99. Approximately 27,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 440,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.09.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.