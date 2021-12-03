Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 745.0 days.

DSKIF stock remained flat at $$46.39 during midday trading on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $46.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

