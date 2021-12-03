Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 745.0 days.
DSKIF stock remained flat at $$46.39 during midday trading on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $46.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
