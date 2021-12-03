Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivaNova alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.76. 1,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,447. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.