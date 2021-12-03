Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Adrian T. Dillon Buys 10,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MSP opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 112.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

