Datto (NYSE:MSP) Trading Up 5.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $24.80. 29,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 336,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Specifically, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,308 shares of company stock worth $2,092,045 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

