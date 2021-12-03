David A. Duffield Sells 280,777 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $266.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.18 and a 200 day moving average of $253.85. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,479.31, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

