David C. Ruberg Sells 50,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DLR opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $169.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $492,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

