David C. Shelton Sells 9,886 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,276. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,901,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chemours by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 30,607 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Chemours by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 389,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

