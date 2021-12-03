David C. Shelton Sells 9,886 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,276. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,901,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chemours by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 30,607 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Chemours by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 389,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
