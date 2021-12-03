DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $98.84. 1,177,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

