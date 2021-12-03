Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $18.37

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $17.06. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

