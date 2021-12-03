Decentraland Price Hits $4.31 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $4.31 or 0.00007563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00247490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,970,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,605,835 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

