Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DMAQU) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 6th

Deep Medicine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DMAQU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 6th. Deep Medicine Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ DMAQU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.15.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.