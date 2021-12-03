DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $4.42 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 34.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.42 million and $6,063.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002443 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00016566 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012807 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,604,607 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

