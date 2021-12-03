Deere & Company’s (DE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $350.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 146.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 167,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

